Books by Neil Gaiman every dreamer should read
What's the story
Celebrated author Neil Gaiman, whose work weaves the most imaginative stories, has compiled a list of books that inspire dreamers.
The selections reflect his unique take on literature and creativity.
Each book takes you on a different journey into the realms of fantasy and wonder. They prompt you to explore new worlds and ideas.
Here's a look at some of his magical book choices.
Childhood memories
'The Ocean at the End of the Lane'
This novel explores themes of memory and childhood through a fantastical lens.
It tells the story of an unnamed protagonist who returns to his hometown for a funeral and recalls events from his past involving mysterious neighbors.
The narrative blends reality with fantasy, creating an immersive experience that captivates readers.
The book is praised for its ability to evoke nostalgia while weaving an intricate tale that appeals to both young adults and older audiences.
Parallel worlds
'Coraline' by Neil Gaiman
Coraline is about a young girl who discovers an alternate universe behind a secret door.
This parallel world, which is an exact replica of hers, hides sinister secrets.
Not only is it celebrated for its creative plot and strong character development, it also caters to fans of the parallel reality genre.
Its focus on bravery and self-discovery inspires dreamers to venture out of the ordinary.
Unlikely alliances
'Good Omens' by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
Co-authored with Terry Pratchett, Good Omens humorously explores the apocalypse from an angel and demon's perspective, hoping to prevent it.
The novel is a perfect blend of humor and an insightful commentary on human nature, engaging readers with its unique story.
It explores themes of friendship, destiny, and morality, captivating audiences with its inventive approach to storytelling.
Urban fantasy
'Neverwhere' by Neil Gaiman
Set in London Below—a hidden world beneath the city—this novel follows Richard Mayhew as he navigates unfamiliar territories after helping an injured girl named Door escape danger above ground.
The streetscape life he once knew so well now seems distant compared against the surreal adventures awaiting him below.
Surface level existence itself becomes questioned within this richly imagined urban fantasy landscape, filled with intrigue at every turn.