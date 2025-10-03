Yoga for back pain: 5 simple (and effective!) poses

Yoga is a gentle way to relieve back pain, especially for beginners. By focusing on flexibility and strength, yoga can help ease discomfort and improve posture. Here are five beginner-friendly yoga poses that target back pain relief. Each pose is designed to be simple yet effective, making them accessible for those new to yoga.

Tip 1 Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic movement that warms up the spine and relieves tension in the back. Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, dropping your belly towards the floor (cow pose). Exhale as you round your spine towards the ceiling (cat pose). Repeat this sequence five times to increase flexibility.

Tip 2 Child's pose Child's pose is a restorative position that gently stretches the lower back. Kneel on the mat with toes touching and knees apart. Sit back on your heels and extend your arms forward, lowering your torso between your thighs. Hold this pose for 30 seconds to one minute, breathing deeply to relax any tight muscles.

Tip 3 Downward dog Downward dog is a full-body stretch that also targets the back muscles. Start in a plank position with hands shoulder-width apart and feet hip-width apart. Lift your hips up and back into an inverted V shape, keeping your heels slightly off the ground if needed. Hold for five breaths, feeling the stretch along your spine.

Tip 4 Sphinx pose Sphinx pose strengthens the spine while gently stretching it. Lie face down with forearms on the ground, elbows under shoulders. Press into your forearms to lift your chest off the mat without straining your lower back. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, focusing on lengthening through each vertebra.