North East India's most iconic breakfasts: A list

Known for its culture and traditions, North East India doesn't disappoint when it comes to breakfast either. Each of the diverse states in this region has its own flavor of breakfast, making your morning amazing. From rice-based dishes to fermented delicacies, these breakfasts highlight the local produce and age-old culinary practices. Here are some iconic breakfast options from North East India you should try.

Dish 1 Panta bhat: A fermented rice delight Panta bhat is a quintessential Assamese breakfast dish made with leftover rice soaked overnight in water. The fermentation gives it a unique tangy taste. It is usually accompanied by mustard oil, green chilies, and onions for additional flavor. Famous for its cooling properties, is particularly relished during the summers when the heat is unbearable.

Dish 2 Khar: A unique Assamese preparation Another Assamese specialty, khar is an essential breakfast in many households. Made using raw papaya, pulses or vegetables cooked with alkaline water filtered through sun-dried banana peels, Khar is a unique dish. It is usually eaten with steamed rice and offers a nutritious start to the day.

Dish 3 Chira doi: Flattened rice with yogurt Chira doi is another simple yet satisfying breakfast option, which is popular in Assam and other parts of North East India. It is made with flattened rice (chira) mixed with yogurt (doi) and sometimes sweetened with jaggery or sugar. This delicious combination provides both carbs and probiotics, making it an energizing meal to kickstart your morning.

Dish 4 Zan: A nourishing Arunachali porridge Zan is an Arunachali porridge prepared with millet flour and mixing it with boiling water, until it thickens. Flavored with local herbs or vegetables like spinach or pumpkin leaves, zan keeps you warm and full on a chilly day. Locals usually eat this on a daily basis, thanks to its nutritional value.