These oat treats from Scotland are a must-try
What's the story
Scotland's Highlands are famous for their breathtaking landscapes and rich history, but they also have a hidden gem in the form of traditional oat snacks. These snacks are not just a part of the local diet, but also a reflection of the region's culture and heritage. Made from simple ingredients, these oat treats offer a unique taste experience that connects you to the land's culinary roots.
#1
Oatcakes: A staple snack
Oatcakes are a staple in Highland kitchens. Made from ground oats, water, and salt, they are baked to perfection.
They can be eaten on their own, or with toppings such as cheese or jam. Oatcakes are versatile and can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
Their simple ingredients make them an ideal choice for those looking for traditional Scottish fare.
#2
Flapjacks: A sweet delight
Highland flapjacks are sweet treats made with oats, butter, sugar, and syrup.
These chewy bars are perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth and are looking for an energy boost.
Flapjacks can be made with nuts or dried fruits for added flavor and texture.
They make for an easy snack to carry around while exploring the beautiful Highlands.
#3
Brose: A unique porridge snack
Brose is a traditional Scottish snack made by mixing oatmeal with cold water or milk until it forms a thick consistency.
This unique porridge-like dish can be eaten hot or cold, and is often flavored with honey or fruit.
Brose was historically used as an easy-to-make meal when fresh ingredients were scarce.
#4
Shortbread: A buttery treat
While not made exclusively from oats like other snacks mentioned here, shortbread has become synonymous with Scottish cuisine over time.
It uses oat flour, along with butter and sugar, to create its signature crumbly texture.
Shortbread is perfect when paired with tea during afternoon breaks.
It's also enjoyed any time you crave something buttery, yet subtle in flavor profile, without overpowering sweetness levels found elsewhere.