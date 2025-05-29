Off-road cycling: Best spots to ride
Off-road cycling is the best way to explore nature and challenge yourself.
This year, several trails around the world promise some unique experiences for cyclists of all levels.
Whether you prefer climbing rugged mountain paths or taking serene forest routes, these adventures promise the thrill of discovery.
Be it an expert or a newbie looking to try a new hobby, off-road cycling can offer an exhilarating break from the mundane.
Rocky paths
Mountain trails in the Rockies
The Rocky Mountains have some of the most beautiful off-road cycling trails. Ranging from easy to difficult, you can choose any of these trails according to your experience.
You can ride through steep climbs and sharp descents with mind-blowing views.
The wildlife and natural beauty of the region make it an absolute must-visit for any cycling lover.
Nordic trails
Forest routes in Scandinavia
Scandinavia features lush forests with well-maintained cycling paths ideal for off-road adventures.
These scenic routes are known for their beauty and calm, giving cyclists a chance to connect with nature.
The terrain is mostly moderate, making it ideal for families or anyone looking for a leisurely ride through picturesque landscapes.
Arid adventures
Desert tracks in Australia
Like no other, Australia's deserts provide for some of the most exhilarating off-road cycling experiences.
The expansive open spaces and challenging sandy tracks put even the best cyclists' endurance and navigation skills to the test.
Riders can cruise through remote expanses while taking in the stark beauty of desert landscapes, with unique flora and fauna found nowhere else on Earth.
Ocean views
Coastal trails in New Zealand
New Zealand's coastal trails offer breathtaking ocean views along with diverse terrains from sandy beaches to rocky cliffs.
These routes provide an exhilarating combination of challenges as cyclists ride through varying landscapes while experiencing fresh sea breezes.
The mixture of natural beauty and adventure makes these trails extremely popular among local and international cyclists alike.
Tropical rides
Jungle paths in Southeast Asia
Southeast Asia provides dense jungle paths that guarantee thrilling rides through tropical terrains filled with biodiversity.
These trails typically have narrow paths with vegetation on both sides, which calls for some careful navigation skills from riders.
Riding through these jungles takes you deep into one of the world's most vibrant ecosystems, while promising plenty of adventure on the way.