5 rules to enjoy Japan's hot springs right

Japanese onsens, or hot springs, are a quintessential experience for anyone visiting Japan . However, these natural baths come with their own set of etiquette rules that must be followed to respect the culture and enjoy the experience. From the way you enter to how you behave inside the onsen, knowing these customs can make your visit more pleasant and respectful. Here are five essential rules to follow when visiting an onsen in Japan.

Cleanliness first Wash before entering One of the most important rules of onsen etiquette is washing before entering the bath. Guests are expected to use showers and soap to thoroughly clean themselves before stepping into the communal baths. This practice keeps the water clean and hygienic for everyone. Many onsens provide private shower stalls with stools and handheld showers for this purpose, so everyone can wash up properly.

Space awareness Respect personal space In onsens, respecting personal space is essential. Since these are communal areas, it is important to be mindful of others' privacy and comfort. Avoid making loud noises or engaging in disruptive behavior that could disturb fellow bathers. Keep a reasonable distance from others while enjoying the bath, and refrain from splashing water or invading personal space without consent.

Nudity norms Swimwear is not allowed In traditional Japanese onsens, swimwear is a strict no-no. Bathing is done in the nude, which can be shocking for first-timers but is a cultural norm in Japan. The practice is believed to promote cleanliness and relaxation by removing barriers between the body and water. However, some modern onsens may allow swimwear in specific areas or private baths.

Towel etiquette Towel usage rules Towels also have their own set of rules when it comes to onsens. While small towels are usually used for modesty while walking to and from baths, they shouldn't be dipped into the water or placed on ledges around pools. Instead, leave them outside of bathing areas on designated racks or hooks provided by the facility.