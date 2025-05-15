Oranges v/s strawberries: Which has more vitamin C?
What's the story
Oranges and strawberries are two of the most popular fruits that are known for their vitamin C content.
While both fruits provide a wide range of health benefits, they vary in their vitamin C levels.
Knowing the difference can help you make informed dietary choices.
Here are the vitamin C content of oranges and strawberries and how each one helps meet daily nutritional requirements.
Orange Content
Vitamin C content in oranges
We all know oranges are famous for their vitamin C content.
A medium-sized orange usually has around 70 mg of vitamin C, which is roughly 78% of the daily recommended intake for adults.
This makes oranges a great option for improving immune health and enhancing skin health.
Strawberry content
Vitamin C content in strawberries
Strawberries also offer a good amount of vitamin C, albeit a little less than oranges.
One cup of strawberries delivers approximately 89 mg of vitamin C, giving you about 99% of the recommended daily intake.
Thus, making strawberries an excellent source for those looking to up their antioxidant intake.
Additional nutrients
Nutritional benefits beyond vitamin C
Apart from being rich in vitamin C, oranges and strawberries provide a multitude of other nutrients.
Oranges are a great source of fiber (promotes digestion), potassium (promotes heart health), and folate, which is required for DNA synthesis and repair.
Meanwhile, strawberries are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins (reduces heart disease risk) and ellagic acid (anti-inflammatory).
These nutrients are vital for overall health by improving heart function and reducing inflammation.
Making a choice
Choosing between oranges and strawberries
When it comes to choosing between oranges and strawberries for vitamin C, it's important to go by your taste preferences and dietary requirements.
Both fruits serve as excellent additions to an immune-boosting, health-promoting diet.
Having both in your diet can not just add variety to your nutrient intake but also a range of flavors, making healthy eating a lot more fun.