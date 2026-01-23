If you're taking a home loan, note these terms

Navigating the world of home loans can be tricky, especially in a diverse market like India. With the range of options available, it's important for buyers to know the terms that can affect their financial future. Here are five important home loan terms that Indian buyers often overlook. Knowing these can help you make informed decisions and avoid unexpected costs.

Tip 1 Understanding interest rates Interest rates are the cost of borrowing money and can vary widely between lenders. Fixed rates remain the same throughout the loan tenure, while variable rates may change with market conditions. Knowing how these rates work is key to calculating your monthly EMIs (equated monthly installments) and total repayment amount.

Tip 2 Loan tenure implications The loan tenure is the period over which you will repay your home loan. Tenures usually range from five to 30 years. A longer tenure means lower monthly payments but a higher total interest outgo. A shorter tenure means higher EMIs but lower overall interest costs. Choosing the right tenure is important to balance affordability with long-term savings.

Tip 3 Processing fees and charges Processing fees are one-time charges that lenders take for processing your loan application. These fees can range from 0.5% to 1% of the loan amount, depending on the lender and other factors. Knowing this fee beforehand helps you calculate the upfront costs involved in taking a home loan.

Tip 4 Prepayment options explained Prepayment lets borrowers pay off part or all of their outstanding principal amount before the due date without penalties or with minimal charges, depending on the lender's policies. This option can significantly reduce your interest burden if used wisely over time.