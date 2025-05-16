Overrated destinations in Chicago you must skip
Chicago, known for its vibrant culture and iconic skyline, attracts millions of visitors each year. However, some popular attractions may not live up to the hype.
For those seeking unique adventures beyond the usual tourist spots, exploring lesser-known gems can offer a more authentic experience.
This article highlights some overrated destinations in Chicago that travelers might consider skipping in favor of discovering hidden treasures that showcase the city's true character.
Millennium Park
The Bean: A crowded experience
The Bean, or Cloud Gate, is one of Chicago's most photographed landmarks.
While its reflective surface is intriguing, the area is often crowded with tourists vying for the perfect selfie.
Instead of spending time here, consider visiting nearby Maggie Daley Park for a more relaxed atmosphere and scenic views without the hustle and bustle.
Lakefront alternative
Navy Pier: Tourist trap alert
While Navy Pier is often touted as a must-visit spot, it can end up feeling like a tourist trap with its high prices and large crowds.
For a more serene experience along Lake Michigan, head to Promontory Point in Hyde Park.
This peaceful park offers stunning lake views and picnic spots without the commercialized feel of Navy Pier.
Skyline views
Willis Tower Skydeck: Long lines await
The Willis Tower Skydeck gives you breathtaking views, but has long lines and hefty ticket prices.
For an equally impressive view without the wait, go visit 360 Chicago at the John Hancock Center.
It gives you panoramic cityscapes from a slightly lower height but with fewer crowds and often shorter lines.
Local boutiques
Magnificent Mile: Shopping overload
While Magnificent Mile is home to many upscale stores, it can be overwhelming with its crowded sidewalks and chain retailers common to many cities across the globe.
To find unique treasures and support local businesses, head to neighborhoods like Wicker Park or Andersonville, where independent boutiques provide one-of-a-kind shopping experiences away from mainstream brands.
Hidden galleries
Art Institute: Beyond famous works
The Art Institute of Chicago houses famous works that draw large crowds daily.
To enjoy art without feeling rushed or cramped by visitors flocking to see iconic pieces like Grant Wood's American Gothic, explore smaller galleries within the museum showcasing diverse collections from various cultures around the world.
These offer quieter spaces for reflection amidst artistic masterpieces.