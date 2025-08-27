Overrated destinations in Greece you might want to avoid

Greece is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and glorious history, luring millions of tourists every year. While the sunsets of Santorini are world-famous, some places may not be as amazing as they are made out to be. Here are a few places in Greece that travelers looking for something off the beaten track might find overrated.

#1 Mykonos: Beyond the glamour While Mykonos is known for its extravagant lifestyle and party scene, attracting hordes of party-goers and celebs alike, it is this fame that often results in an overcrowded peak season, with accommodation and food prices skyrocketing. The beaches get swamped with tourists making it difficult to find a secluded spot to chill at. People looking for serenity may find Mykonos less favorable than other calm Greek islands.

#2 Athens: More than ancient ruins While Athens is known for ancient ruins such as the Acropolis and Parthenon, some travelers find the city's hustle and bustle overwhelming. The capital's traffic and urban sprawl can take away from its historical charm. Also, summers bring temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), making sightseeing uncomfortable for many travelers. Visiting lesser-known archaeological sites or nearby towns could offer a calmer experience.

#3 Rhodes: Crowds at medieval marvels Rhodes is home to a perfectly-preserved medieval town, which draws history lovers from across the globe. However, that also means that the streets are teeming with tour groups during high season. The sheer number of visitors can take away the delight of strolling through ancient alleyways at your own pace. If you're into medieval architecture but not into crowds at every turn, visit off-peak or head to smaller villages on the island.