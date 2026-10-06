Finland's most overrated tourist spots: A list
What's the story
Finland is known for its stunning landscapes and unique culture, but some tourist spots are more hyped than they are worth. While some places are a must-visit, others may disappoint travelers expecting something extraordinary. Here are some of Finland's most overrated tourist spots that may not live up to the hype. Knowing this can help you plan better and find hidden gems instead.
#1
Santa Claus Village: A commercialized experience
Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi is a popular destination for families hoping to meet the jolly man himself.
However, many find the experience to be more commercialized than magical. The village is filled with souvenir shops and crowded streets, which can take away from the charm of meeting Santa.
While it's fun for kids, adults may find it lacking in authenticity and wonder.
#2
Sibelius Monument: A brief stopover
The Sibelius Monument in Helsinki is an artistic tribute to composer Jean Sibelius.
While it looks cool in photos, many visitors feel that it is not worth a long visit.
The monument is located in a park where you can take a stroll, but the actual structure is smaller than most would expect.
It is more of a quick stopover than an attraction that demands your time.
#3
Kemi SnowCastle: Seasonal limitations
Kemi's SnowCastle is an impressive structure built every winter from snow and ice.
However, its seasonal nature means that it is only accessible during certain months of the year.
Visitors hoping to see this attraction outside of winter will be disappointed when they arrive to find it closed or melted away.
The timing of your visit is crucial if you want to experience this icy wonderland.
#4
Market Square: A tourist trap
Helsinki's Market Square is famous for its local produce, handicrafts, and souvenirs.
However, it can also be a tourist trap with inflated prices and aggressive vendors targeting unsuspecting tourists.
You can find genuine Finnish products here. However, check prices and bargain to avoid overpaying for items available elsewhere at lower prices.
#5
Fortress of Suomenlinna: Crowded tourist spot
The Fortress of Suomenlinna, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is an incredible historical landmark just off Helsinki's coast.
But it can get pretty crowded during peak tourist seasons.
The influx of visitors can make it difficult to enjoy the peacefulness of its surroundings or get a good look at its architectural marvels.
The best time to visit is during off-peak hours or seasons, when the fortress is less crowded.