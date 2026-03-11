These tourist spots in Indonesia are worth skipping!

Indonesia is famous for its beautiful islands and rich culture, but not all tourist spots are worth your time. Some places are often crowded and overpriced, leaving travelers disappointed. By skipping these overrated spots, you can have a more authentic and enjoyable experience in the archipelago. Here are some Indonesian tourist spots that may not live up to the hype.

#1 Bali's crowded beaches While Bali's beaches are often touted as paradise, many are overcrowded with tourists. Kuta Beach, for instance, is infamous for its crowdedness and high prices. If you are looking for a more serene experience, consider visiting lesser-known beaches in other parts of Indonesia. These places often offer stunning views without the throngs of tourists.

#2 Komodo Island's high entry fees Komodo Island is famous for its unique wildlife and stunning landscapes, but it comes with a hefty price tag. The entry fee to see the iconic Komodo dragons can be as high as $1,000 per person, depending on the tour package. This makes it an expensive destination for many travelers. If you're keen on seeing these creatures without spending a fortune, consider visiting other nearby islands with similar experiences at a lower cost.

Advertisement

#3 Jakarta's traffic congestion Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, is famous for its vibrant culture and nightlife. However, it is also infamous for its horrendous traffic jams, which can ruin your travel plans. Getting stuck in hours-long traffic can be frustrating and time-consuming. If you want to experience urban life in Indonesia without the hassle of traffic, consider visiting other cities like Yogyakarta or Bandung. These cities offer similar cultural experiences with lesser congestion.

Advertisement