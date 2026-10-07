These overrated New Zealand landmarks are totally skippable
What's the story
New Zealand is home to some of the most stunning landscapes and vibrant cultures, which is why it attracts millions of tourists every year. However, not all destinations are worth the hype. Some places tend to be overcrowded and overpriced, leaving travelers disappointed. In this article, we take a look at some of the most overrated Kiwi destinations that travelers may want to skip or rethink their plans for.
#1
Queenstown's crowded streets
Queenstown is often dubbed the adventure capital of the world, but its streets can get pretty crowded with tourists all year round.
While the town does offer a range of activities, the crowd can take away from its charm.
If you are looking for a more peaceful experience, you may want to explore other areas of New Zealand that offer similar adventures without the crowd.
#2
Milford Sound's weather woes
While Milford Sound is often touted as a must-visit, its weather can be unpredictable and rainy.
Most visitors end up with limited visibility and cloudy skies, which can obscure the beauty of this fjord.
If you are planning to visit, check weather forecasts and consider alternatives, like Doubtful Sound, which offers similar scenic beauty with fewer tourists.
#3
Rotorua's tourist traps
Rotorua is famous for its geothermal activity and Maori culture, but it has also become a hotspot for tourist traps.
Many attractions here charge exorbitant prices for experiences that may not be worth it.
To get an authentic experience without breaking the bank, look for lesser-known geothermal sites or cultural experiences outside Rotorua.
#4
Auckland's urban sprawl
Though Auckland is New Zealand's largest city and a gateway to many other destinations, its urban sprawl can be overwhelming for some travelers.
The city center is bustling with activity but lacks the unique character found in smaller towns across the country.
If you are looking for a more laid-back vibe, consider exploring places like Wellington or Christchurch instead.
#5
Bay of Islands's high costs
The Bay of Islands is famous for its beautiful beaches and sailing opportunities, but it can be expensive during peak seasons.
Accommodation prices shoot up, and tours cost a lot more than in other coastal regions in New Zealand.
If you are on a budget, you can enjoy similar experiences at places like Abel Tasman National Park, which has stunning beaches without the touristy price tag.