Overrated Parisian tourist spots: Discover locals' secret havens
What's the story
When we think of Paris, we imagine the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. But the famous attractions are often crowded and overwhelming. If you're looking for some genuine experiences, venture into the lesser-known areas of the city to get a unique taste of what it means to be Parisian. Here are some hidden gems that locals love and give you a tour of the City of Light.
#1
Explore Canal Saint-Martin
Canal Saint-Martin provides a tranquil retreat from the busy city center. This idyllic waterway is flanked by delightful boutiques and cafes where locals come to unwind. You can take a walk on its banks or hire a bicycle to get around. The area is also famed for its colorful street art, giving an artistic touch to this peaceful place.
#2
Discover Rue Cremieux
Rue Cremieux is one of the most colorful streets of Paris. The pastel-colored houses of the street make it a go-to place for photography enthusiasts. Unlike other touristy areas, this quaint street is a quiet retreat where you can admire the unique architecture without the large crowds. A perfect spot for those looking to capture memorable photos while experiencing local charm.
#3
Visit Parc des Buttes-Chaumont
Parc des Buttes-Chaumont is one of the largest green spaces in Paris and offers breathtaking views of the city skyline. With its rolling hills, waterfalls, and grottoes, the park provides a refreshing contrast to an urban life. Locals often visit the park for picnics and leisurely walks making it an ideal spot to unwind, away from conventional tourist spots.
Tip 1
Experience Marche d'Aligre
Marche d'Aligre is another lively market that brings out the Parisian spirit through its wide range of fresh produce and artisanal goods. Unlike the bigger markets in central Paris, this one is authentic with stalls selling everything from fruits and vegetables to handmade crafts at amazing prices. The perfect chance for visitors to connect with locals while enjoying traditional French delicacies.