These planetariums may not be worth your time

India is home to several planetariums, which promise to take you on a fascinating journey through space and time. However, not all of them live up to the expectations of stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts. Some planetariums, despite their popularity, have been criticized for not delivering the immersive experience they promise. Here are some of the most overrated planetariums in India that may not be worth your time or money.

#1 Birla Planetarium: A dated experience Kolkata's Birla Planetarium is one of the largest in Asia, but critics say its technology is outdated. The shows are often criticized for being too basic and not engaging enough for modern audiences. While it has historical significance and offers educational programs, visitors expecting cutting-edge technology and interactive exhibits might leave disappointed.

#2 Nehru Planetarium: Limited show options Located in Mumbai, Nehru Planetarium is famous for its educational programs and cultural events. However, it has also been criticized for limited show options and timings. Some visitors have said that the shows are repetitive and lack variety. While it remains an important cultural institution, those looking for diverse astronomical experiences may find it lacking.

#3 Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre: More than just a planetarium While Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram is an important space research center, its planetarium component has been criticized as being more of a museum than an actual planetarium experience. Visitors expecting immersive star-gazing experiences may be disappointed by its focus on exhibitions over traditional planetarium shows.

