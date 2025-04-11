Turkey's most overrated destinations (and where to go instead)
What's the story
Turkey is a country replete with history, culture, and beauty. However, not all tourist spots are worthy of the hype.
Some places could be overrated or miss out on the unique experiences that travelers look for.
Here, we tell you about a few Turkish spots you can skip for more authentic experiences elsewhere.
By knowing these overrated ones, you can enjoy Turkey's true gems.
Shopping maze
Grand Bazaar: A shopping maze
The Grand Bazaar in Istanbul is often touted as a must-visit destination for shoppers.
However, it can be overwhelming due to its sheer size and the constant hustle of vendors trying to sell their goods.
Prices are often inflated for tourists, making it difficult to find genuine bargains.
For those seeking authentic shopping experiences, exploring smaller markets or local shops outside the bazaar might offer better value and less stress.
Natural beauty
Pamukkale: Crowds overwhelm natural beauty
Pamukkale has been popular for its breathtaking white travertine terraces lined with thermal waters. However, the fame has caused it to get overcrowded, particularly during peak tourist seasons.
The crowd can take away the beauty of the place and make it difficult to enjoy a serene visit.
If you're looking for similar geological wonders, try visiting lesser-known thermal springs in Turkey.
Pricey adventure
Cappadocia hot air balloons: Pricey adventure
While Cappadocia's iconic hot air balloon rides are a must-try, they don't come cheap and may not suit every traveler's budget.
Although the views are absolutely stunning, many visitors feel the experience doesn't warrant the cost of a few hundred dollars per person.
Discovering Cappadocia's stunning landscapes on foot or by car can be just as memorable without burning a hole in your pocket.
Architectural wonder
Blue Mosque: More than just architecture
While the architectural beauty of the Blue Mosque is unparalleled, it also tends to get overrun by tourists at all times of the day.
The constant influx of visitors can make it hard to fully appreciate its intricate details or even find a moment of peace.
If you're into Ottoman architecture, you might visit other mosques around Istanbul that are equally grand but not crowded.