Pageboy haircut: How to nail the classic style

The pageboy haircut is a timeless style that has been around for centuries. Known for its simple yet elegant look, it features straight hair cut to the same length all around the head. This classic cut is versatile and can be worn by people of all ages and hair types. Whether you're looking for a low-maintenance style or something to make a statement, the pageboy haircut has got you covered.

Length matters Choosing the right length Choosing the right length is key to nailing the pageboy haircut. While some prefer a shoulder-length cut, others may opt for a shorter, bob-like style. The length you choose should complement your face shape and personal style. Longer cuts can give you more versatility in styling, while shorter ones are easier to maintain and give a more modern look.

Volume tips Styling techniques for volume Adding volume to a pageboy haircut can make it look more dynamic and less flat. Using volumizing mousse or spray before blow-drying can add lift at the roots. Layering techniques can also add dimension without losing the signature shape of the cut. For those with fine hair, teasing at the crown can create an illusion of fullness without altering the overall length.

Advertisement

Care routine Maintenance essentials Maintaining a pageboy haircut requires regular trims every four to six weeks to keep it looking sharp and prevent split ends. Using sulfate-free shampoos helps maintain color-treated hair, if applicable, while deep conditioning treatments keep locks healthy and shiny. Avoiding excessive heat styling protects against damage over time.

Advertisement