For artists: How to paint landscapes 

Painting African landscapes can be an artist's dream. The continent's varied terrains, from expansive savannas to green forests, can leave an artist with no dearth of inspiration. However, capturing the essence of such landscapes requires knowing their nuances and techniques. Here are some practical tips and artistic secrets that will help you paint African landscapes like a pro.
Tip 1
Understanding light and shadow
African landscapes are known for their harsh sunlight that produces striking contrasts of light and shadow. To achieve this look, pay attention to how light falls on various surfaces at different times of the day. Use warm colors for sunlight and cooler shades for shadows. Play around with different brush strokes to add texture and depth, making your painting more realistic.
Tip 2
Choosing the right color palette
Choosing the right color palette is essential while painting African landscapes. Earthy shades such as ochre, sienna, and burnt umber mirror the colors of nature in many areas. Add rich greens for vegetation and deep blues for skies or bodies of water. Mixing colors on your palette before applying them can help create more natural transitions between shades.
Tip 3
Capturing wildlife accurately
Wildlife is an essential part of many African landscapes, giving your paintings life. It's useful to study some reference images or observe them in their natural habitats (if possible). Pay attention to getting the proportions right, how they move, and their unique features like the texture of the fur or feathers. This meticulous attention to detail makes sure wildlife is represented accurately in your art, making it more authentic and appealing.
Tip 4
Emphasizing unique features
Each region of Africa has unique geographical features that make it special—from towering mountains to sprawling deserts or dense jungles. Highlight these elements in your paintings by focusing on details such as rock formations or plant species found only there. This not only adds authenticity but also showcases diversity across various regions in one continent's landscape scenes beautifully. Without overwhelming viewers visually with excessive detail work alone.