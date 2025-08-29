Basil + tomatoes: Recipes you'll love

Basil and tomatoes make for an unbeatable combination during the summer months, with their flavors complementing each other perfectly. Be it salads, sauces or toppings, they are sure to take your meal a notch higher. The sweetness of tomatoes and the aromatic basil are a cook's dream. Here's how you can use this amazing duo to amp up your dish and make it refreshing and delicious.

Dish 1 Fresh Caprese salad delight Nothing beats a fresh Caprese salad to relish the two stars of our recipe list, basil, and tomatoes. Slice ripe tomatoes and layer them with fresh mozzarella cheese. Add whole basil leaves for an aromatic touch. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for added flavor. Not only is this dish an eye candy, but the burst of freshness it provides is unmatched.

Dish 2 Homemade tomato basil sauce Making a homemade tomato basil sauce can elevate your pasta dishes so much! Saute some garlic in olive oil, add chopped tomatoes and let them cook till they break down into a sauce-like consistency. Stir in freshly chopped basil leaves towards the end to retain their flavor. This sauce can be used over pasta or as a base for other recipes.

Dish 3 Grilled tomato basil bruschetta Grilled tomato basil bruschetta makes for a perfect appetizer or snack option at summer get-togethers. Toast slices of baguette till golden brown and top with diced tomatoes, mixed with minced garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, and finely chopped basil leaves. The combination of crunchy bread with juicy toppings makes for an irresistible treat.