Why kiwifruit and chia seeds are the perfect nutrition duo
What's the story
Combining kiwifruit and chia seeds can further enhance the absorption of nutrients, providing a powerful nutritional punch.
Kiwifruit is high in vitamin C, while chia seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids as well as fiber.
When eaten together, these superfoods can aid digestion and increase bioavailability of essential nutrients.
Here's how the combination works to maximize health benefits.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C boost from kiwifruit
Kiwifruit is an amazing source of vitamin C, providing over 100% of the daily recommended intake in just one serving.
This vitamin is essential for boosting the immune system as well as improving skin health.
When combined with chia seeds, which are loaded with healthy fats, the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin E is improved.
This way, your body gets the most out of them!
Omega-3s
Omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds
Known for their omega-3 fatty acid content, chia seeds support heart health by reducing inflammation and cholesterol levels.
Vitamin C from kiwifruit helps protect the delicate fats from oxidation, so they work in the body.
Eating both together makes the most of them while improving overall cardiovascular wellness.
Digestion
Enhanced digestive health benefits
The fiber content in both kiwifruit and chia seeds also promote healthy digestion by aiding bowel regularity and preventing constipation.
Kiwifruit is rich in actinidin, an enzyme that further helps break down proteins more efficiently during digestion.
Together with chia seeds' soluble fiber (which forms a gel-like substance when mixed with water), it further supports digestive processes by slowing down food passage through the intestines.
Bioavailability
Improved nutrient bioavailability
Pairing kiwifruit with chia seeds maximizes bioavailability of nutrients because of their complementary nature.
The antioxidants in kiwifruit shield nutrients from oxidative damage in our gut, while boosting mineral absorption rates, such as calcium (found plentifully in chia seeds themselves or other dietary sources eaten with them at mealtime settings, etc.)