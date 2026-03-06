Paneer lovers, try these dishes today

Paneer is a staple in vegetarian kitchens, thanks to its versatility and protein content. It can be used in a range of dishes, making it a favorite among vegetarians. From creamy curries to grilled delights, paneer can be transformed into anything. Here are five delightful paneer dishes that highlight the ingredient's adaptability and flavor potential.

Dish 1 Paneer tikka delight Paneer tikka is a popular appetizer that is loved for its smoky flavor and spicy marinade. Cubes of paneer are marinated in yogurt and spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. They are then grilled or baked until charred on the edges. This dish is often served with mint chutney and salad, making it a perfect starter for any occasion.

Dish 2 Palak paneer perfection Palak paneer is a classic Indian dish where spinach and paneer come together in a creamy curry. The spinach is blended into a smooth paste and cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and garlic. Cubes of paneer are added to the mix, giving you a nutritious meal that goes well with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti.

Dish 3 Shahi paneer indulgence Shahi paneer is an indulgent dish that features paneer in a rich gravy made from tomatoes, onions, and cashews. The gravy is flavored with aromatic spices like cardamom and cloves, giving it a royal touch (shahi means royal in Hindi). This creamy curry is perfect for special occasions when you want to impress your guests with something luxurious yet comforting.

Dish 4 Paneer Butter Masala richness Paneer butter masala is another beloved dish that features soft cubes of paneer swimming in a buttery tomato-based sauce. The sauce is enriched with cream for added richness and flavored with kasuri methi leaves for an aromatic touch. This dish goes perfectly with basmati rice or butter naan bread for an indulgent dining experience.