Panjim's hidden gems: Lesser-known spots

Panjim, the capital city of Goa , is famous for its vibrant culture and scenic beauty. However, apart from the frequented tourist spots, there are hidden trails that give a unique peek into the city's lesser-known aspects. These trails allow you to explore Panjim's natural landscapes and historical sites, away from the usual hustle and bustle. Here's taking you through some of these hidden gems.

#1 Discover Altinho Hill Altinho Hill provides a panoramic view of Panjim and its neighboring areas. The trek takes you through narrow lanes bordered with beautiful Portuguese-style houses. As you go up, you'll find some lush greenery and quiet spots ideal for some introspection. The hill also houses a number of important buildings, making it a combination of nature and history.

#2 Explore Fontainhas quarter Fontainhas is the Latin Quarter of Panjim. Walking through this area makes you feel as if you've stepped back in time with its colorful houses and narrow streets. The architecture is heavily Portuguese-influenced, making it a postcard-ready area to explore. It's the perfect place for history and culture enthusiasts.

#3 Stroll along Campal Gardens Nestled along Mandovi River, Campal Gardens is a serene oasis with its well-kept pathways and greenery. This picturesque place is blessed with stunning views of the river, making it an ideal place for leisurely strolls or to soak in the calmness of nature. It stands as a perfect escape from the city's crowded spaces, inviting visitors to relax and revitalize in its peaceful arms.