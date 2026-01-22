Paperbag waist pants: 5 styles to try this winter

Paperbag waist pants are a versatile winter wardrobe staple. They combine comfort with style, making them perfect for layering. The high-waisted design gives a flattering silhouette, while the loose fit allows for easy movement and layering underneath. Here are five styles that pair perfectly with paperbag waist pants in winter, ensuring you stay warm without compromising on fashion.

Style 1 Cozy knit sweaters Knit sweaters are perfect for pairing with paperbag waist pants in winter. The texture of a knit sweater complements the fabric of the pants, giving you a balanced look. Opt for neutral colors like beige or gray to keep it versatile, or go for bold hues to make a statement. Tucking in the sweater can accentuate the paperbag waist, giving you a polished silhouette.

Style 2 Tailored blazers Tailored blazers add an element of sophistication when paired with paperbag waist pants. This combination is ideal for office settings or formal occasions where you want to look put-together yet comfortable. Choose blazers in structured fabrics like wool or tweed to add warmth and style. A fitted blazer can contrast nicely with the loose fit of the pants, creating an elegant silhouette.

Style 3 Casual denim jackets Denim jackets provide a laid-back vibe when teamed up with paperbag waist pants. They are perfect for casual outings or weekend get-togethers when you want to be comfortable but still look stylish. Go for classic blue denim or opt for an oversized jacket for an added layer of warmth and style contrast against the tailored look of paperbag pants.

Style 4 Chunky cardigans Chunky cardigans are ideal for layering over paperbag waist pants during chilly days. They add texture and warmth without restricting movement, which is essential when wearing loose-fitting bottoms like these pants. Pick cardigans in earthy tones like olive green or rust orange to complement winter palettes while keeping your outfit cozy and chic.