Paragliding in Rwanda: Top spots, tips, and more

Paragliding in Rwanda provides a unique opportunity to witness the beauty of Africa from the skies. The activity is becoming increasingly popular among adventure seekers who want to experience the breathtaking landscapes of this East African country. From the rolling hills to the serene lakes, paragliding offers an unparalleled view of Rwanda's natural beauty. Here are some insights into this thrilling experience.

#1 Best locations for paragliding One of the best places for paragliding in Rwanda is Mount Kigali. The place provides perfect launch sites and stunning views of the city below. Another popular spot is near Lake Kivu, where you can glide over the expansive water body and witness the lush greenery surrounding it. Each location offers its own unique challenges and rewards, making them ideal for both beginners and experienced pilots.

#2 Weather conditions ideal for paragliding The weather plays a crucial role in paragliding experiences. In Rwanda, the dry season from June to September is ideal as it offers stable winds and clear skies. During these months, pilots can enjoy longer flights with fewer interruptions due to changing weather conditions. It's important to check local forecasts before planning a trip to ensure safe flying conditions.

#3 Safety measures to consider Safety should always be the top priority while engaging in paragling activities. Pilots must wear appropriate gear, including helmets and harnesses, to protect themselves from potential hazards during flight. It's also important to undergo proper training or hire experienced guides who can provide valuable insights into handling different situations that may arise while paragliding.

