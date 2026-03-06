Spreetshoogte pass: Why paragliders love this iconic spot

Paragliding over Namibia 's Spreetshoogte Pass is an exhilarating experience, offering breathtaking views and an adrenaline rush. The pass, located in the Namib Desert, is one of the highest points in Namibia, making it a perfect spot for adventure lovers. The combination of stunning landscapes and the thrill of flying makes it a unique activity for both seasoned paragliders and novices seeking an unforgettable experience.

#1 Understanding Spreetshoogte Pass Spreetshoogte Pass is famous for its steep descent and panoramic views. The pass cuts through the Namib Desert, giving a glimpse of the vast, arid land below. It is one of the few places in Namibia where you can paraglide off a mountain, making it a popular spot for adventure sports lovers. The high altitude gives you a unique perspective of the desert landscape.

#2 Best time for paragliding The best time to paraglide over Spreetshoogte Pass is during the dry season, from May to September. During these months, weather conditions are more stable with less wind and clear skies. This makes it safer and more enjoyable for paragliders. The cooler temperatures also make the flight more comfortable, allowing you to enjoy the views without overheating.

#3 Safety measures to consider Safety is paramount when paragliding at Spreetshoogte Pass. It is important to check weather conditions before heading out, as strong winds can affect your flight path. Wearing appropriate gear such as helmets and harnesses is essential to ensure safety during the flight. Also, having a guide or instructor who knows local conditions can help mitigate risks and enhance your experience.

