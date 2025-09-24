Peaceful getaways: India's hidden village trails

India is home to several hidden village trails that provide the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. These trails, which are less frequented by tourists, let you explore the untouched beauty of rural India. From lush green landscapes to quaint villages, these trails give you a glimpse of the traditional lifestyle and natural beauty. Here are some of India's best-kept secrets for peaceful retreats.

#1 The serene paths of Spiti Valley Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh is a remote region that can be explored through its village trails. The rugged terrain and stunning landscapes make for a perfect setting for those looking for solitude. You can visit villages like Kaza and Tabo, where you can experience local culture and traditions. The trail also offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains and ancient monasteries.

#2 Tranquil walks in Ziro Valley Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh is famous for its picturesque landscapes and calm environment. The village trails here take you through rice fields, pine forests, and small Apatani tribal villages. The valley's pleasant climate makes it an ideal place for long walks, while you can soak in the natural beauty all around. You can also witness traditional crafts and music performances by the locals.

#3 Peaceful retreats in Wayanad district Wayanad district in Kerala has several village trails that wind through lush forests and spice plantations. These trails give you a chance to explore the rich biodiversity of the Western Ghats while walking through quaint villages that are still untouched by modernity. You can visit places like Edakkal Caves or Soochipara Falls on your way, making your trek even more memorable.