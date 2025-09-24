Island treks with stunning coastal views: A list

Exploring islands on foot offers a unique way to experience their natural beauty and cultural richness. Island treks allow travelers to immerse themselves in diverse landscapes, from lush forests to rugged coastlines. Here are some of the best island treks that promise unforgettable adventures for those seeking to connect with nature and enjoy breathtaking views.

#1 Discovering Madeira's levadas Madeira, a Portuguese archipelago, is famous for its levada walks. These are irrigation channels with trails along them. The levadas take you through the island's stunning landscapes, from laurel forests to terraced fields. The PR1 Vereda da Ponta de Sao Lourenco is a famous route, offering dramatic coastal views and unique geological formations. Trekkers can enjoy moderate hikes with varying lengths and difficulty levels.

#2 Exploring New Zealand's Great Walks New Zealand has a number of Great Walks on its islands, giving trekkers an opportunity to explore its diverse ecosystems. The Tongariro Alpine Crossing on North Island is one of the most famous treks, featuring volcanic landscapes and emerald lakes. South Island's Routeburn Track takes you through alpine scenery and native forests. These walks are well-maintained and offer huts/campsites for overnight stays.

#3 Hiking Greece's Samaria Gorge Samaria Gorge in Crete is one of Europe's longest canyons at 16 kilometers. This trek offers stunning views as it winds through towering cliffs and lush vegetation. The gorge opens up into the Libyan Sea at Agia Roumeli village, where hikers can relax after their journey. The best time to visit is between May and October, when the weather is favorable.