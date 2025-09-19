India's hidden gems: Peaceful rivers to explore

India's rivers are not just lifelines but also gateways to some of the most serene adventures. Away from the bustling tourist spots, these hidden gems offer an opportunity to explore nature's tranquility. From kayaking through calm waters to discovering secluded riverbanks, these experiences are perfect for those seeking peace and solitude. Here are some of India's lesser-known river journeys that promise a unique adventure.

#1 Kayaking on the Ganges The Ganges is famous for its cultural significance, but kayaking on this river gives you a different perspective. The stretch from Rishikesh to Haridwar is ideal for beginners and experts alike. You can paddle through gentle rapids while soaking in the lush greenery and quaint villages on the banks. The experience is both thrilling and calming, making it a perfect getaway from the chaos of city life.

#2 Exploring Kerala's backwaters Kerala's backwaters are a maze of lagoons and lakes connected by canals, all lined with palm trees. Houseboat cruises are popular here, but you can also opt for canoeing or kayaking for an intimate experience with nature. Paddle through narrow waterways, and you can spot local wildlife and interact with villagers living along the shores. It's a peaceful escape into Kerala's natural beauty.

#3 River rafting in Uttarakhand's Tehri Lake Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand offers an unusual river rafting experience in a man-made reservoir. The lake's vast expanse gives you the opportunity to explore its many arms by kayak or raft. The calm waters make it perfect for beginners, while still offering enough space for more adventurous paddlers to test their skills. The scenic surroundings add to the charm of this hidden gem.

#4 Canoeing on Goa's Mandovi river While Goa is famous for its beaches, Mandovi River provides a different kind of adventure away from the crowds. Canoeing on this river lets you explore mangroves, spot diverse bird species, and enjoy peaceful surroundings far from touristy areas. This journey gives you a glimpse of Goa's natural beauty beyond its popular attractions.