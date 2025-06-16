Peach v/s nectarine: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Known for their sweet taste and juicy texture, peaches and nectarines appear similar but have different nutritional profiles.
In this article, we will take a look at their vitamin content, calorie count, fiber levels, and antioxidant properties.
This way, you can see which fruit might suit your health and diet better, and make the right choice between the two.
Vitamins
Vitamin content in peaches and nectarines
Peaches and nectarines are packed with vitamins that are important for staying healthy.
Both fruits are a good source of vitamin C, which helps in boosting immunity and skin health.
Peaches usually have slightly higher amounts of vitamin A than nectarines, which are beneficial for eyes.
Meanwhile, nectarines tend to offer more niacin (vitamin B3), which helps produce energy.
Including either fruit can fulfill daily vitamin needs.
Calories
Calorie count: Low-calorie options
Speaking of calories, both peaches and nectarines are low-calorie fruits that fit into weight management diets.
A medium-sized peach has about 60 calories, while a nectarine has about 62 calories.
The slight difference makes both fruits the ideal pick for anyone wanting to indulge in a sweet treat without adding too much to their calorie count.
Fiber
Fiber levels: Digestive health benefits
Fiber plays an important role in maintaining digestive health, promoting regular bowel movements, and preventing constipation.
Peaches offer some two grams of fiber in each medium fruit, while nectarines offer a slightly lesser amount—about one gram in each medium fruit.
The fiber content in these fruits can benefit your gut health positively when consumed as part of a balanced diet.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant properties: Fighting free radicals
Both peaches and nectarines are rich in antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body, possibly decreasing oxidative stress and risk of chronic diseases.
The antioxidants include beta-carotene, mostly present in peaches (due to their orange color), and polyphenols, which are plentiful in both fruits.
Eating either of the fruits could help increase your overall antioxidant intake.