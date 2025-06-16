What's the story

Caring for a dog's coat is an integral part of their health and well-being.

Many pet-parents are opting for homemade dog shampoos, as a safe and natural alternative to commercial products.

These DIY solutions can be customized for any breed, keeping your furry friend clean without the risk of harsh chemicals.

Here are some homemade shampoo recipes to suit different needs, yet clean effectively while being gentle on your pet's skin.