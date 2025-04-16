Why peppermint is good for your gut
What's the story
We all know peppermint has a refreshing aroma, but did you know that this common herb has been used in traditional medicine for centuries?
While some might know that peppermint helps soothe headaches and freshens breath, did you know the benefits of peppermint are also lesser-known gastric relief?
Let's see how peppermint can help you with various digestive issues.
Digestive aid
Reducing bloating and gas
Peppermint is widely known to reduce bloating and gas by relaxing the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract. This results in less discomfort and pressure in the abdomen.
The menthol found in peppermint oil is believed to be the main contributor to this process. It facilitates the passing of trapped gas through the intestines.
IBS relief
Alleviating Irritable Bowel Syndrome symptoms
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) impacts millions of people across the globe, triggering symptoms such as abdominal pain and irregular bowel movements.
However, peppermint oil capsules have been found to be effective in alleviating these symptoms by soothing the intestinal muscles.
Research indicates that regular consumption of peppermint oil could significantly improve IBS-related discomfort.
Stomach comfort
Soothing indigestion
Indigestion can be an uncomfortable experience marked by feelings of fullness or burning sensations.
Peppermint tea or oil can provide relief by promoting better digestion and easing stomach cramps.
The antispasmodic properties of peppermint help relax the digestive system, allowing food to pass more smoothly through the stomach.
Gut health boost
Enhancing digestive efficiency
Peppermint is known to improve digestion by stimulating the release of bile from the liver into the gallbladder.
This process is essential for better fat breakdown during digestion, which improves fat digestion.
This way, peppermint contributes to better nutrient absorption and overall gut health, making it an incredible ally for digestive health.
Nausea Ease
Relieving nausea
Nausea can be caused by a number of factors, be it motion sickness or pregnancy-related changes.
Inhaling peppermint essential oil or sipping on peppermint tea may help deal with nausea symptoms, thanks to its calming effect on the stomach lining.
Its pleasant aroma also provides a soothing sensation that can distract from feelings of queasiness.