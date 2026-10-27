Personal loans v/s home loans: What's the difference?
What's the story
Personal loans and home loans are two of the most popular financial products in India. While both serve different purposes, knowing their differences can help you make better financial decisions. Here, we look at the key differences between personal loans and home loans in India, including their features, benefits, and drawbacks. This will help you choose the right loan for your needs.
#1
Loan purpose and usage
Personal loans are unsecured loans that can be used for any purpose, be it medical expenses, travel, or education.
Home loans, on the other hand, are secured loans meant for purchasing or renovating a home.
The purpose of the loan plays a key role in determining which option is best for you.
If you need funds for a specific project or expense, a personal loan may be more suitable.
#2
Interest rates comparison
Interest rates on personal loans are usually higher than those on home loans. This is because home loans are secured against property, which reduces the risk for lenders.
Personal loan interest rates can range from 10% to 25%, depending on credit score and lender policies.
Home loan rates usually fall between 7% and 10%, making them more affordable over long periods.
#3
Loan tenure differences
The tenure of personal loans is usually shorter, ranging from one to five years.
Home loans come with longer tenures, usually between 10 and 30 years.
A shorter tenure means higher monthly EMIs, but less total interest paid over time.
A longer tenure makes it easier to manage monthly payments, but increases total interest costs over the life of the loan.
#4
Eligibility criteria variations
Eligibility criteria also vary significantly between these two types of loans.
For personal loans, lenders mainly consider your income and credit score, since they are unsecured.
For home loans, you need to provide proof of property documents, along with income verification and a good credit score.
This makes the approval process different based on what you need the funds for.
Tip 1
Prepayment options available
Prepayment options differ between personal and home loans in India.
Many lenders charge prepayment penalties on personal loans, as they lose out on interest income when borrowers pay off early.
However, most home loan agreements allow partial or full prepayments without penalties, incentivizing borrowers to pay off their debt sooner, without incurring extra costs.