5 delicious empanadas that showcase Peru's flavors

Peru is famous for its diverse culinary heritage, especially its empanadas. These savory pastries are a staple in Peruvian cuisine, filled with a variety of ingredients that reflect the country's rich agricultural bounty. From traditional fillings to modern twists, Peruvian empanadas offer something for everyone. Here are five must-try varieties that highlight the unique flavors and textures of Peru's empanada scene.

#1 Classic Peruvian empanada The classic Peruvian empanada is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Usually made with a doughy crust, it is stuffed with a mixture of seasoned vegetables and spices. This variety is often baked until golden brown, giving it a crispy exterior and soft interior. The classic empanada can be found in many eateries across Peru, making it an essential part of the country's culinary experience.

#2 Cheese-filled delight For cheese lovers, the cheese-filled empanada is a must-try. This variant has a generous filling of local cheeses enveloped in a flaky pastry shell. The cheese melts beautifully during baking, creating a gooey texture that pairs perfectly with the crispiness of the crust. Available at bakeries and street vendors alike, this empanada is perfect for those seeking a simple yet satisfying snack.

#3 Spicy pepper twist The spicy pepper empanada adds a kick to the traditional recipe by adding local peppers for heat. The peppers are mixed with other ingredients like onions and herbs before being stuffed into the dough. The result is an empanada that balances spice with savory flavors, ideal for those who enjoy bold tastes in their snacks.

#4 Sweet potato surprise Fans of sweet potatoes will appreciate this new take on traditional empanadas. The filling combines mashed sweet potatoes with spices like cinnamon or nutmeg, offering an unexpected sweetness with each bite. This version creates an intriguing contrast between sweet and savory elements, while keeping the classic flaky texture of the regular versions.