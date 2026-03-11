Pineapple v/s papaya: Which has more vitamin C?

Pineapple and papaya are two tropical fruits that are loved for their sweetness and juiciness. Not only do they make for delicious snacks, but they also pack in a lot of nutrients. While both the fruits are rich in vitamins and minerals, they have their own unique nutritional profiles that can benefit different dietary needs. Here's a look at the nutritional differences between pineapple and papaya.

#1 Vitamin C content comparison Pineapples are famous for their high vitamin C content. A serving of pineapple can provide over 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. This vitamin is important for boosting the immune system and promoting skin health. Papayas also provide a good dose of vitamin C, but slightly less than pineapples. A serving of papaya typically offers around 60% to 80% of the daily recommended intake.

#2 Digestive enzyme differences Both pineapple and papaya have unique digestive enzymes that can help with digestion. Pineapples have bromelain, an enzyme that may help break down proteins and reduce inflammation. Papayas have papain, another protein-digesting enzyme. These enzymes can be especially useful for people who suffer from digestive problems or want to improve their digestion naturally.

#3 Fiber content analysis Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet, helping with digestion and keeping cholesterol levels in check. Papayas have a higher fiber content than pineapples, making them a better option for those looking to increase their fiber intake. A serving of papaya can give you about three grams of fiber, while pineapple gives you about two grams per serving.

