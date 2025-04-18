Pistachio v/s hazelnut: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Pistachios and hazelnuts are two of the most popular nuts, owing to their distinct flavors and health benefits.
Both nuts are packed with the right amount of nutrients, making them an amazing addition to your diet.
Here, we bring you the nutritional values of pistachios and hazelnuts, comparing their health benefits, calorie count, fat composition, and more.
Calories
Caloric content in nuts
Pistachios pack around 562 calories per 100 grams and hazelnuts have around 628 calories per 100 grams.
This difference can be important for those keeping a check on their calories.
Even though hazelnuts are on the higher side of the scale, they provide a rich source of energy because of their fat content.
Fats
Fat composition analysis
Though both nuts are fat-rich, their composition differs.
Pistachios consist of approximately 45% fat content with a healthy ratio of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.
Meanwhile, hazelnuts are made up of 61% fats, most of which are absorbed as monounsaturated fats, which is good for heart health.
Proteins
Protein content comparison
Going by the numbers, pistachios give about 20 grams of protein per 100 grams serving, making them an amazing source of plant-based protein.
Hazelnuts give you slightly less, about 15 grams on the same serving size, but still cover a good chunk of your daily protein needs.
Fiber
Fiber benefits in nuts
Fiber is essential to keep your digestive system healthy, and both pistachios and hazelnuts are packed with fiber.
Pistachios contain roughly 10% fiber by weight, which helps not just with digestion but also in creating a feeling of fullness or satiety, making them a great snack if you're trying to lose weight.
Hazelnuts follow closely, with about 9% fiber, delivering similar digestive health benefits and ensuring bowel regularity.