How playing frisbee improves mental health
What's the story
Frisbee is not just a fun outdoor activity; it is also a great way to improve your mental well-being. The simple act of throwing and catching a frisbee can do wonders for your mind. It promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and boosts your mood. Here are five ways playing frisbee can help you achieve better mental health.
#1
Boosts physical activity levels
Playing frisbee involves running, jumping, and quick movements that get your heart pumping.
This physical activity releases endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters.
Regular engagement in such activities can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression by up to 20%, according to studies.
#2
Enhances social connections
Frisbee is usually played in groups, which allows you to socialize and make new friends.
These social interactions are important for mental health, as they give you a sense of belonging and support.
Having a strong social network can reduce loneliness by 50% and improve overall happiness.
#3
Improves focus and concentration
The game requires you to focus on the frisbee's trajectory, plan your moves, and react quickly.
This sharpens your concentration skills over time.
Better focus translates into improved cognitive function in other areas of life, like work or study environments.
#4
Encourages mindfulness practice
Playing frisbee also promotes mindfulness, as players have to stay present during the game.
By focusing on the current moment, rather than worrying about past or future events, players can reduce stress levels considerably.
Mindfulness practices have been shown to lower cortisol levels by as much as 30%.
#5
Provides a sense of achievement
Mastering new techniques or strategies in frisbee gives players a sense of accomplishment.
This boosts self-esteem and confidence levels.
These positive feelings contribute significantly to improved mental health overall, and they encourage individuals to set goals in other areas of their lives, too.