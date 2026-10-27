Love pomegranates? Try these delicious ways to enjoy them

This refreshing salad combines the sweetness of pomegranate arils with the tanginess of feta cheese.

Start with a base of mixed greens, and add sliced cucumbers and cherry tomatoes for crunch.

Toss in generous handfuls of pomegranate arils for sweetness and color.

Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for added flavor.

This salad makes for a perfect light lunch or side dish.