Give your classic ponytail a fresh twist
What's the story
The ponytail is one of the most versatile and timeless hairstyles that can be worn for any occasion. From casual outings to formal events, a well-styled ponytail can make you look effortlessly chic. With a few simple tricks, you can elevate this classic look and make it suitable for any setting. Here are five ways to style a ponytail that will make you look polished and sophisticated.
Tip 1
Sleek high ponytail
A sleek high ponytail oozes elegance and is perfect for formal occasions.
To get this look, start by straightening your hair with a flat iron.
Gather your hair at the crown of your head and secure it with an elastic band.
For added shine, apply a small amount of serum or gel along the length of your hair before tying it up.
This style elongates the neck and gives a refined appearance.
Tip 2
Messy low ponytail
The messy low ponytail is ideal for casual outings or relaxed settings.
Begin by curling your hair lightly with a curling wand to add texture.
Then, gather your hair at the nape of your neck, and secure it loosely with an elastic band or hair tie.
Gently tug at some sections to create volume and movement, giving off an effortlessly chic vibe.
Tip 3
Braided ponytail twist
Adding braids to your ponytail adds an element of interest and sophistication.
Start by creating a simple braid on one side of your head, and then gather all the hair into a single ponytail at the desired height.
Secure it with an elastic band, and wrap a small section of hair around the base to conceal the band for an elegant finish.
Tip 4
Voluminous side ponytail
For those looking for volume, a side ponytail is a perfect choice.
Tease the crown section of your hair to add height, then sweep all your hair to one side, and secure it with an elastic band just below shoulder level.
Use hairspray to hold everything in place without weighing down curls or waves, giving you a fuller look.
Tip 5
Sleek low ponytail with accessories
A sleek low ponytail can be made even more stylish with accessories like decorative pins or headbands.
These can be added at the base where you tie up all your locks together tightly enough so they do not slip out during wear time, but not too tight that they cause discomfort.
This ensures the overall look remains polished, yet playful, depending on the choice made regarding the accessory used.