How to give your ponytail an elegant makeover
What's the story
A ponytail is the most versatile hairstyle, but it can be transformed into elegant evening looks with a few simple tweaks. Be it a formal event or a casual get-together, these styling tips will help you elevate your ponytail game. From adding volume to incorporating accessories, here are five ways to style your ponytail for an elegant evening look.
Tip 1
Add volume with teasing
Teasing is a great way to add volume and lift to your ponytail.
Just take small sections of hair from the crown and gently backcomb them with a fine-tooth comb.
Smooth the top layer for a polished finish, and secure your ponytail at the desired height.
This trick gives you a fuller look that goes well with evening attire.
Tip 2
Incorporate hair accessories
Hair accessories can take a simple ponytail up a notch.
Consider adding decorative pins, clips, or bands that match your outfit.
These accessories not only add style but also keep your hair in place throughout the evening.
Choose pieces that complement, rather than overpower, your look for an elegant touch.
Tip 3
Create a twisted ponytail
A twisted ponytail adds an element of sophistication without much effort.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, and twist each side toward the back before tying them together into one low or high ponytail.
This style gives an intricate look while keeping things neat and tidy.
Tip 4
Use smoothing serum for shine
To get that glossy finish in your ponytail, use a smoothing serum or oil.
Apply it evenly from roots to ends before styling, and it will tame flyaways and frizz, while adding shine.
This simple step makes your ponytail look polished and elegant, perfect for any evening occasion.
Tip 5
Experiment with braids
Braids are another way to add texture and interest to a ponytail.
You can either braid all of your hair before tying it into a ponytail, or incorporate small braids along the sides as accents.
Either way, braiding adds depth and dimension, making your hairstyle more visually appealing for evening events.