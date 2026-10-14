Pope Leo XIV's cancer diagnosis: What is pulmonary adenocarcinoma?
What's the story
Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a common type of lung cancer, on Tuesday (local time). Surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung in a 90-minute operation at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, confirming the diagnosis. The Vatican said there were no complications and that further tests are being conducted to check if the cancer has spread, Reuters reported.
Details
This accounts for 40% of lung cancer cases in US
Pulmonary adenocarcinoma is a type of lung cancer that originates in the glandular cells of the lungs.
These cells are responsible for producing substances like mucus.
According to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, it accounts for about 40% of lung cancer cases in the United States.
Symptoms
Symptoms and risk factors
Common symptoms of lung cancer include persistent cough, coughing up blood, chest pain, breathlessness, hoarseness, wheezing, and unexplained weight loss.
However, in the early stages of the disease, there may be no obvious symptoms.
The primary risk factor for this condition is smoking, but it can also develop in non-smokers through exposure to passive smoking, radon, asbestos, and air pollution.
Treatment
Treatment options
The treatment for pulmonary adenocarcinoma depends on the stage of cancer.
If detected early and it hasn't spread, surgery is the best option.
This can involve removing a small section of the lung or an entire lobe.
Other treatments include chemotherapy to kill or stop cancer cells from multiplying, radiation therapy that directs high-energy radiation at cancer cells, and immunotherapy, which helps the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.