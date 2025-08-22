5 must-visit places in Switzerland

Switzerland is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and rich history, but it has more to offer than the well-known touristy spots. Away from the beaten path, lie hidden gems that can provide you with the most unique of experiences. These lesser-known attractions give you a glimpse of the country's diverse culture and natural beauty.

#1 The hidden side of Lake Geneva While Lake Geneva is famous for its beautiful views, not many know about the pretty village of Hermance sitting on its shores. This idyllic little village provides a calm getaway with its cobblestone streets and medieval architecture. Stroll along the lake or visit local artisan shops displaying the best of traditional Swiss crafts.

#2 Discovering Lavaux vineyards Though the Lavaux vineyards are a UNESCO World Heritage site, most tourists tend to ignore them for more popular regions. These terraced vineyards offer stunning views of Lake Geneva and the Alps. A visit here allows you to taste local products while discovering centuries-old traditions from passionate vintners.

#3 Exploring Gruyeres beyond cheese While Gruyeres is all about cheese, the medieval town has more to offer than just dairy delights. Gruyeres Castle provides a glimpse into the history of Switzerland with its stunningly preserved rooms and exhibits. Furthermore, art lovers can head to the HR Giger Museum to check out surrealist works by the legendary Swiss artist.