Portugal's most scenic coastal hikes: A list

Portugal 's coastline is dotted with some of the most breathtaking hiking trails, making for an ideal combination of adventure and awe. From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, these trails let you explore the natural beauty of this European country. Whether you are a seasoned hiker or a casual wanderer, Portugal's coastal paths promise stunning views and unique experiences. Here are some of the best hiking trails along Portugal's coastline.

#1 Discover the Rota Vicentina The Rota Vicentina is a network of walking trails in Alentejo and Algarve regions. Famous for its unspoiled landscapes and diverse ecosystems, this trail is a favorite among nature lovers. The Fishermen's Trail runs along the coast, while the Historical Way takes you inland through charming villages. Hikers can enjoy panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and spot various bird species along the way.

#2 Explore Arrabida Natural Park Arrabida Natural Park, located near Lisbon, is famous for its lush greenery and crystal-clear waters. The park offers several hiking trails that snake through hillsides with panoramic views of the ocean. Hikers can explore secluded beaches and enjoy the tranquility of this protected area. The diverse flora and fauna make it an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts looking to escape urban life.

#3 Trek through Peneda-Geres National Park Peneda-Geres National Park, Portugal's only national park, is located in the northern part of the country. The park is famous for its rugged terrain, which includes mountains, valleys, and rivers. Hikers can explore numerous trails that lead to waterfalls and ancient ruins. The park's rich biodiversity includes several endemic species, making it a paradise for wildlife lovers.