5 genius potato hacks you need to try

Potatoes are a kitchen staple, loved for their versatility and ability to complement a range of dishes. However, some lesser-known tricks can take your potato cooking game to the next level. These hacks will not only improve the taste but also the texture of your potato dishes. Be it making crispy fries or creamy mashed potatoes, these tips will help you get the best out of this humble vegetable.

Tip 1 Soak potatoes for extra crispiness Soaking potatoes in cold water before cooking them can make them extra crispy. This trick works especially well for fries and chips. By soaking, you remove excess starch from the surface of the potatoes, which helps them crisp up better when fried or baked. Soak the cut potatoes for at least 30 minutes before cooking to see a noticeable difference in texture.

Tip 2 Use vinegar in boiling water Adding a splash of vinegar to the boiling water while cooking potatoes can help them retain their shape and prevent them from becoming mushy. The acid in vinegar strengthens the potato's cell structure. This makes it ideal for dishes where you want the potatoes to hold their form, like salads or stews. Use one tablespoon of vinegar per liter of water for best results.

Tip 3 Steam instead of boiling Steaming potatoes instead of boiling them helps retain more nutrients and flavor. When you boil potatoes, a lot of vitamins and minerals leach into the water. Steaming keeps these nutrients intact while also giving you a moist texture without excess water content. Use a steamer basket over boiling water and steam until tender.

Tip 4 Add baking soda for fluffy mashed potatoes Adding a pinch of baking soda while boiling potatoes for mashing can make them fluffier by breaking down pectin in the cell walls. This results in a lighter texture when mashed. However, be careful not to add too much as it may alter the taste; just a small pinch is enough for an entire pot of potatoes.