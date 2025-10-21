Potting soil 101: Best combinations for healthy plants

Choosing the right potting soil is essential for healthy plants, especially when it comes to growing herbs. The right mix can make a world of difference in how well your herbs flourish. Here's a guide to the best potting soil combinations for herbs, so you can ensure your plants have the best conditions to thrive.

Tip 1 Well-draining mix for herbs Herbs require well-draining soil to prevent root rot. A good mix would be equal parts of peat moss, perlite, and vermiculite. This combination retains moisture while allowing excess water to drain easily. It also provides aeration to the roots, which is essential for herb growth. You can also add organic compost to enhance nutrient content.

Tip 2 Nutrient-rich compost blend To grow healthy herbs, a nutrient-rich soil mix is essential. Mixing one part compost with three parts potting soil creates a balanced environment for growth. Compost adds essential nutrients and improves soil structure, promoting better root development. This blend is ideal for those who want to grow a variety of herbs with different nutrient needs.

Tip 3 pH balanced soil mix Herbs thrive in slightly acidic to neutral pH levels (between six and seven). You can use a pH test kit to check your soil's acidity. If it's too acidic or alkaline, you can add lime or sulfur, respectively, to balance it out. A balanced pH ensures optimal nutrient absorption by herb roots.