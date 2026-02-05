Love puffed rice? These dishes will make you drool

Puffed rice breakfasts are a staple in many Indian households, thanks to their simplicity and versatility. These quick meals are not just easy to prepare, but also offer a delightful way to start the day. From savory to sweet, puffed rice can be transformed into a variety of dishes that cater to different taste buds. Here are some popular puffed rice breakfast ideas that are quick, easy, and delicious.

#1 Bhel puri: A Mumbai favorite Bhel puri is another popular breakfast option from Mumbai. It is a mix of puffed rice, vegetables like onions and tomatoes, and chutneys for flavor. This dish is usually garnished with sev for an extra crunch. It is light on the stomach and can be prepared in under ten minutes, making it an ideal choice for busy mornings.

#2 Churmura: The spicy snack Churmura is a spicy puffed rice snack that is popular in many parts of India. Prepared by mixing puffed rice with peanuts, spices, and sometimes dried fruits, it gives a spicy kick to your morning meal. You can adjust the spice levels according to your taste, making it customizable for everyone in the family.

#3 Murmura chaat: Tangy delight Murmuara chaat is a tangy breakfast option that mixes puffed rice with curd, chutneys, and spices. It is topped with sev or papdi for added texture. This dish offers a burst of flavors from tangy yogurt and spicy chutneys, making it an exciting way to start your day.

#4 Sweet murmura: A sugary twist For those who prefer sweet breakfasts, sweet murmura is a great option. Puffed rice is coated with jaggery syrup and sometimes mixed with nuts or dried fruits for added flavor. This dish gives you the crunchiness of puffed rice with the sweetness of jaggery, making it an irresistible morning treat.