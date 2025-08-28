Pumpkin seed recipes you'll love

Pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients. They are an excellent source of protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals. Adding these seeds to vegetarian recipes can amp up the taste and nutrition levels. From salads to snacks, pumpkin seeds lend an amazing crunch and nutty flavor. Here are some ways to use pumpkin seeds in vegetarian recipes. These simple yet nutritious twists can be easily added to everyday meals.

Dish 1 Crunchy pumpkin seed salad topping Pumpkin seeds make for an excellent topping for salads. Roast the seeds with a pinch of salt and spices of your choice till golden brown. Once cooled, sprinkle them over your favorite salad for added texture and flavor. The roasted seeds not only add a satisfying crunch to your meal but also pack beneficial nutrients such as magnesium and zinc.

Dish 2 Pumpkin seed pesto sauce For a unique spin on the classic pesto sauce, swap out pine nuts for pumpkin seeds. Blend fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, olive oil, Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for a vegan option), lemon juice, and roasted pumpkin seeds until smooth. This vibrant green sauce tastes amazing with pasta or as a sandwich or wrap spread.

Dish 3 Homemade pumpkin seed butter Making your own pumpkin seed butter is super simple and gratifying. Roast the seeds lightly and blend them in a food processor until smooth and creamy. Add salt to taste if you want. This versatile spread can be spread on toast or used as an ingredient in smoothies or baking recipes for an added boost of protein.