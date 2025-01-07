Pumpkin spice hair glow: Autumnal color tips
What's the story
Pumpkin spice hair color, featuring a blend of red, orange, and cinnamon tones, embodies the cozy warmth of fall.
Perfect for enhancing depth and dimension, it complements a range of skin tones and styles.
This trend is a go-to for anyone looking to fully embrace the season's spirit.
Read on for tips on how to perfect your fall-inspired look!
Shade selection
Choosing the right shade
Choosing the right shade of pumpkin spice is key. Look at your skin tone and natural hair color.
For fair skin, lighter shades with golden highlights are ideal, while darker skin tones look gorgeous with deeper, more vibrant shades.
A professional hairstylist can help you select a shade that complements your natural beauty.
Preparation
Preparing your hair
Healthy hair is the secret to vibrant color.
Begin by treating your hair to a nourishing mask once a week for at least two weeks prior to coloring.
This not only strengthens your hair but also ensures even color absorption.
Skip the shampoo at least 24 hours before applying dye. This helps protect your scalp from irritation by preserving your hair's natural oils.
Care routine
Maintenance tips
To maintain the vibrancy of your pumpkin spice hair, choose a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner formulated specifically for colored hair.
Rinsing your locks with cooler water can help minimize color fading.
Additionally, incorporating a UV-protectant spray into your daily hair care routine is crucial for protecting your color from the damaging effects of the sun.
These measures will help prolong the life of your autumnal hue.
Styling
Seasonal styling ideas
To truly capture the essence of fall, we recommend styling your pumpkin spice hair in loose waves or braids.
These styles are perfect for highlighting the multidimensional colors of your hair, mirroring the vibrant and cozy spirit of the season.
For an extra dash of autumnal charm, consider adding accessories like scarves or hats.
Choose ones in earthy tones to beautifully complement the warm hues of your pumpkin spice hair.
Coloring options
At-home vs salon coloring
Choosing between at-home dyeing and professional salon coloring comes down to a few key factors: budget, how precise you want to be, and how complex the shade is.
While at-home kits are budget-friendly for simple touch-ups, they might not provide the same depth as salon colors.
And, salon prices can be steep (think $100-$200) depending on your area and the salon's reputation.