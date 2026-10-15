Pushkar Camel Fair: A colorful showcase of Rajasthan's vibrant spirit
What's the story
The Pushkar Camel Fair is an annual extravaganza held in the desert town of Pushkar, Rajasthan, that blends livestock trading, rural commerce, religious traditions, and vibrant Rajasthani culture. Scheduled for November 17-24 this year, this world-famous event is celebrated for its decorated camels, folk performances, and bustling local markets. It also has immense religious significance, coinciding with the Hindu pilgrimage season around Pushkar Lake.
Camel fair, traditions
See decorated camels and traditional competitions
Camels and livestock trading take center stage at Pushkar's fair, where owners adorn animals with colorful decorations, bells, and intricate paintings.
It features unique events such as camel parades, livestock competitions, puppet shows, and traditional contests, including matka phod (pot-breaking), the longest-mustache contest, and bridal competitions.
Also, the local food stalls and craft markets offer visitors an authentic taste of Rajasthan's rural traditions.
Kalbelia dance
Discover Rajasthan's UNESCO-recognized Kalbelia dance heritage
Rajasthan's Kalbelia folk songs and dances were inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010.
Once professional snake handlers, the Kalbelia community honors its lineage through this music and dance form. Women dressed in flowing black skirts perform swirling movements inspired by serpents, accompanied by traditional musicians.
Interested visitors should check the fair's official program for performance schedules.
Travel plan
Plan your visit to Pushkar Camel Fair 2026
The 2026 Pushkar Camel Fair runs from November 17-24, and entry to the main grounds will be free.
Pushkar is 15km from Ajmer, which has a railway station and road connections to the town. Alternatively, you can fly to Jaipur and reach Pushkar by road.
Visitors must book accommodations early, as the fair attracts large crowds, and check official announcements for the latest information.
Tourism initiative
Showcasing India's cultural traditions
From vibrant festivals to centuries-old traditions, India offers travelers countless reasons to explore the country.
InMobi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism to promote Indian tourism through AI-powered experiences on its Glance smart lock-screen platform.
The collaboration aims to showcase popular and lesser-known destinations and highlight India's cultural heritage through curated digital content under the "Incredible India" banner.