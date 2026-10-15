Pushkar Camel Fair: A colorful showcase of Rajasthan's vibrant spirit

Camels and livestock trading take center stage at Pushkar's fair, where owners adorn animals with colorful decorations, bells, and intricate paintings.

It features unique events such as camel parades, livestock competitions, puppet shows, and traditional contests, including matka phod (pot-breaking), the longest-mustache contest, and bridal competitions.

Also, the local food stalls and craft markets offer visitors an authentic taste of Rajasthan's rural traditions.