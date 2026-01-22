5 pointed gourd recipes you'll love

Parwal, or pointed gourd, is a versatile vegetable that can be prepared in a number of ways to suit your morning schedule. These recipes are not only quick but also healthy, making them perfect for busy mornings. Be it a simple stir-fry or a more elaborate dish, parwal can be transformed into a delicious meal without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Quick stir-fry Stir-fried parwal with spices A quick stir-fry of parwal is an excellent way to retain its natural crunch and flavor. Slice the parwal thinly and saute it with cumin seeds, turmeric, and salt. This simple dish goes well with rice or flatbreads and takes only about 10 minutes to prepare. The spices enhance the taste without overpowering the vegetable's subtle flavor.

Hearty curry Parwal curry for hearty mornings For those who prefer a more filling breakfast, parwal curry is an excellent option. Cook sliced parwal in a gravy of tomatoes, onions, and basic spices like coriander powder and garam masala. This curry can be enjoyed with steamed rice or chapati and requires about 20 minutes of cooking time. The rich flavors make it a satisfying start to the day.

Flavorful stuffing Stuffed parwal for added flavor Stuffed parwal adds an interesting twist to the regular vegetable dish. Hollow out small pieces of parwal and fill them with a mixture of mashed potatoes or paneer mixed with spices like cumin and chili powder. Cook these stuffed pieces in a light gravy until soft. This recipe takes around 25 minutes but offers an exciting taste experience.

