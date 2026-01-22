Quick and healthy: Sesame spinach stir-fry

Sesame spinach stir-fry is a quick and healthy breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish combines the goodness of spinach with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, making it both nutritious and delicious. Perfect for those busy mornings, this stir-fry provides essential vitamins and minerals while keeping the cooking time to a minimum. Here's how you can whip up this simple yet satisfying meal.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make sesame spinach stir-fry, you will need fresh spinach leaves, sesame oil, garlic cloves, soy sauce, and sesame seeds. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and provide a balanced mix of flavors. The spinach gives iron and calcium, while sesame seeds add healthy fats and protein.

Preparation Quick cooking steps Start by washing the spinach leaves thoroughly to remove any dirt or grit. Heat a tablespoon of sesame oil in a pan over medium heat. Add minced garlic cloves and saute until fragrant but not browned. Add the spinach to the pan and stir-fry until wilted. Drizzle some soy sauce over the cooked spinach for added flavor.

Advertisement

Flavoring Add sesame seeds for crunch Once the spinach is nicely wilted, sprinkle some sesame seeds on top. These tiny seeds lend a delightful crunch to your dish and amp up its nutritional value with omega-3 fatty acids and fiber. Toss everything together so that the seeds are evenly distributed throughout the stir-fry.

Advertisement